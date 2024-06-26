Jeremy Allen White Aims to Do His Own Singing in Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White is going from The Bear to the Boss as he is set to star in the Bruce Springsteen biopic.

The busy actor is actively filming the dramedy series The Bear, a show that has captivated fans for a couple of years now. Three months ago, there was buzz about White headlining the Springsteen biopic which will follow the making of Bruce’s landmark album Nebraska.

The 33-year-old actor talked a bit with reporters about the upcoming movie and how he was learning to play guitar and also revealed, he plans to do his own singing in the film.

There is always some controversy when actors portray singers, especially legendary artists. However, over the years, actors have frequently surprised audiences with their ability to closely mimic their counterparts.

Welsh actor Taron Egerton, 34, played Elton John, 77, in Rocketman in 2019, and did an impressive job singing all the songs in the film. He even went on to perform with Elton John in live shows.

On the other hand, there are actors that pass a striking resemblance to the singer they will emulate but will not do any of the actual singing. American actor Rami Malek, 43, played Freddie Mercury lip-synced the songs and that he hoped everyone would “hear as much Freddie as possible” in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Amy Winehouse’s biopic was a notable flop to many fans. People were not only displeased but outraged with the English actor Marisa Abela’s performance in the biopic Back to Black. Most of the sentiment had nothing to do with whether or not Abela could sing but questioned why they did not use the actual singer’s voice for the film.

One reddit user commented, “This is insulting to Amy Winehouse herself and sounds nothing like her. Hollywood needs to stoop with the biopics and let people rest in peace.”

Nonetheless, White is eager to work on his process and put in his best effort. “We’re gonna try, we’re gonna try our best,” White told Variety. “Yeah, we’re gonna try.”