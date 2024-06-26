Jason Mewes Says He Doesn’t Know What’s Going On In Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage

View gallery Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jason Mewes may be friends with Ben Affleck, but he’s certainly not familiar with the state of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. In a new interview, the comedian set the record straight on what he does — or does not know — about one of Hollywood’s most closely watched couples.

“I haven’t spoken to [Ben] in a while and I feel like everyone has their opinion, and I don’t know for sure,” Jason, 52, shared with PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday, June 26. “I feel like even if I did know, I probably wouldn’t want to share that, but I really don’t.”

The actor — who has starred alongside Ben, 51, in the 1999 film Dogma and in the 2001 hit Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back — also addressed rumors that his friend and Jennifer, 54, have been living separately in the Los Angeles area.

Again, Jason made it clear that he doesn’t know if that’s true.

“If someone decides to rent [a] place, [it] doesn’t mean they’re necessarily separating,” he explained. “I know from having two kids, it’s like, sometimes you just need a break — especially if you’re like, ‘Hey, I’m going to be writing this script and I need just two weeks to focus.'”

As it turns out, Ben has been busy filming the upcoming sequel The Accountant 2. As for Jennifer, she recently celebrated the premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas in May.

As for why Jason is speaking out about the couple, the comedian made some headlines earlier this month when he was asked about Ben and Jen’s love story. After attending the couple’s wedding two years ago, Jason explained that he would be shocked if they split.

“I don’t believe that,” he told TMZ on May 22 before being asked more about the couple. “Maybe he’s busy working and she’s working and it’s too much with the kids. I’m not saying that’s what it is — I don’t know — but why does it go right to they’re having trouble? Just curious.”

Both Jennifer and Ben have yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding their marriage. On Father’s Day weekend, however, the “On the Floor” singer shared a photo of her husband from his Pearl Harbor film that showed him in the pilot seat. Over the picture, the Grammy nominee wrote, “Our Hero. Happy Father’s Day.”