Jason Kelce Admits to Crying During Taylor Swift’s Wembley Concert: ‘It Was Insanely Impressive’

Did you really see Taylor Swift live if you didn’t cry at the show? Jason Kelce opened up about what an emotional experience it was to see The Tortured Poets Department popstar live during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, released on Wednesday, June 26. The former NFL star, 36, raved about the concert alongside his brother and Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34.

Given the extended nature of the concerts, Jason was very complimentary to Taylor, 34, and her ability to keep an audience engaged throughout the whole show. “It was insanely impressive. Obviously, Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level,” he said. “If I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes.”

The Super Bowl winner also joked that he couldn’t imagine having to perform at Taylor’s level, saying that even being a fan is it’s own workout. “Man, I’m tired of drinking these beers, and Taylor’s still singing,” he quipped. “Can’t feel my hand, because all these friendship bracelets are cutting off my circulation.”

Jason got emotional just talking about his first Eras Tour experience THE LONDON EPISODE OUT NOW: https://t.co/jcOTOll6zO pic.twitter.com/Sjk01rnQNI — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 26, 2024

Towards the end of the clip, Jason admitted that he got emotional watching Taylor perform “22” and give her hat to a young fan in the crowd. “It was an awesome experience. Obviously, the Swifties make it very memorable,” he said. “Dude, I’ve never cried at a f**king concert, and I was literally tearing up watching those little girls—I’m about to tear up right now. It was f**king so special. It was great.”

While the London show was Jason’s first, his brother Travis has attended a number of “Eras Tour” shows. The final show of the Wembley run also marked the tight end making his debut on stage. Travis came out with Taylor during the interlude ahead of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He joined her backup dancers in black tuxedo, and helped her get hyped up before she launched into the song.