‘Bridgerton’s Bessie Carter confirms Romance With Co-Star Sam Phillips by Kissing Him on Outing: Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Love is in the air for Bridgerton stars Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter who were spotted being lovey-dovey in a recent outing in Sussex, U.K. on June 22.

While the 30-year-old actress planted a kiss on her lover’s shoulder she was dressed in a black sweatshirt, grey leggings, and sneakers. The 40-year-old actor also went in for a laidback look and was captured in an orange T-shirt, black sweapants, a blue cap, and sneakers.

Despite not publicly opening up about their relationship they were seen together at the season six celebration of The Crown and at the Wonka premiere.

But the romantic flames do not end there because cupid must have struck the remainder of the Bridgerton cast with an arrow. Luke Newton was recently photographed leaving the show’s midseason premiere’s afterparty hand-in-hand with dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

Fans had speculated that the 31-year-old actor was dating his co-star Nicola Coughlan since they have such great on-camera chemistry. The two have built a strong bond with one another that Luke shared an anecdote about a chair that they broke during their on-camera intimate scene. “There were moments where we could explore the scene and try it different ways and that ended up in a piece of furniture getting broken…And then, I think Nicola spoke, like in her Irish accent, and I thought, it would have been so special – I mean, maybe it will be in the final cut, us breaking into laughter — ‘cause I think that’s quite Colin and Pen as well. So it would be nice.” Luke shared to 7News Australia.

Nicola, who shared a snap of the moment on her Instagram, recalled during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, “We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We’re like, ‘We’ll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets…But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years.”

This moment was a highlight also for show’s intimate coordinator Lizzy Talbot, who shared “Been waiting FOREVER for this to come out! It might be my most favourite work pictures I’ve ever taken. You just KNOW it’s going to be a great scene when something like this happens…You absolutely SMASHED this season in every sense of the word and it was a total joy and privilege to work with you. Two of the kindest people to ever walk on set. We knew we had something special and it’s just incredible to get to share it. This was a scene I won’t ever forget and couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”