Jenn Tran Speaks Out About Untrue Claims From Daisy and Maria Rejecting ‘The Bachelorette’ Role

Image Credit: Disney/John Fleenor

The new Bachelorette Jenn Tran is setting the record straight on the rumors surrounding Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas turning down the role before she got it on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper on Wednesday, June 26.

“Obviously I didn’t have my phone at the time all of this was going down because we had went right into filming right after it was all announced…Coming back to all of that, yeah, obviously I was really disappointed to see all of that because, I mean, the truth of the matter is, there’s a lot of narratives out there and they’re not necessarily the truth,” claimed the 26-year-old.

Jenn was announced as the first Asian Bachelorette in March after failing to find love with the Bachelor-at-the-time Joey Graziadei. While she was filming Maria shared with Alex during an interview for the podcast, “I was offered the role. It was mine until I said it wasn’t and yeah it became very overwhelming to the point where I had to decline.”

Daisy also mentioned the offer they had given her during an interview with Nick Viall on “The Viall Files” podcast, “There’s a few reasons [for not taking the role]…So one, my health is an aspect of it. I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you—like not only emotionally but also physically, too.”

The leading lady clarified that her role was not consulted last minute and said, “They asked me and I had the choice and I chose to do it. I said yes…The thing with the narrative sets out right now is it was disappointing to come back from this incredible journey for myself and then to see all the speculation around it and to almost have these things kind of take away from what my journey was.”

She revealed “It took awhile for me to really find my voice in certain things… This is something that I’m so proud to be able to say, ‘This is my time and this is my journey.’ That’s what I want it to be focused on because I’m able to have a voice now to talk about it and to be able to stand my ground on it. This is my journey, I’m so happy about it and I’m so happy for everyone to finally see that.”

Jenn has been vocal about being ready for love and bachelor nation can watch it all starting on July 8th on ABC.