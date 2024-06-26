Alex Morgan ‘Disappointed’ After Not Making Team USA’s Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

Alex Morgan will not be going for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The soccer player was noticably absent from Team USA’s newly released 18-player roster.

“Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage,” Alex, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. “This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest.”

When the Olympics kick off in Paris next month, however, Alex promised she would be the biggest cheerleader for an all-star group of players. “In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country,” the founder of TOGETHXR continued. “LFG.”

During her career, Alex has won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. In addition to being a member of the United States national team, she also plays for San Diego Wave FC.

Earlier in the day, head coach Emma Hayes named the 18-player roster plus four alternates for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Eight players who were on the USA’s roster for the 2020 Olympics including Crystal Dunn, Casey Krueger and Emily Sonnett made the list while 10 members of USA’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team were included in the final roster for Paris.

“Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months,” Emma, 47, said in a press release. “Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the Send-Off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States will face Zambia on July 25 — or one day before the Opening Ceremonies. The Americans will then play Germany on July 28 as they continue their quest for gold. All athletic events will be available on the networks of NBC.