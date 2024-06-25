Travis Kelce Subtly Shades Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn

Swifties have been swept up by Travis Kelce, continuing to applaud him for making the songstress crack up and swoon, from his debut at her London Eras Show to answering questions about Swift’s songs and her exes.

On the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, NFL players and hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan spent some time discussing Kelce and Swift’s relationship and their favorite songs by the long-time pop star. When Compton mentioned that one of his daughter’s favorite songs is “Karma,” alongside songs from “Frozen,” “Moana,” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Kelce interrupted with the question, “Does she know who Karma is?”

“Karma is Gyllenhaal, right?” Compton quickly answered back.

Initially, Kelce swiftly dodged the question (referring to Swift’s famous actor ex, Jake Gyllenhaal) prompted by Compton’s reply. He laughed and asked, “What happened?”

But when the co-host asked Kelce again with an accurate recall of the lyrics, “But wasn’t it the guy on the screen?” Travis replied, “It was.”

Despite slightly shading Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s ex and English actor, by subtly mentioning him as the “guy on the screen,” the three quickly moved on to praise Swift for ultimately changing the lyrics in “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

“I know it’s about the boy now,” Compton exclaimed.

The singer, 34, has been linked to the NFL star, also 34, since July 8, 2023, after the Chiefs tight end was spotted at one of her shows in Kansas City. They have since grabbed the world’s attention, merging American Football fan bases with the Swifties for almost a year.

Kelce has built quite a lot of fame for himself, especially in the US. Kelce boasts three Super Bowl victories. But one can argue it doesn’t rival Taylor’s. Taylor Swift has easily become one of the most popular pop culture icons of today, boasting popularity worldwide. Even his brother, Jason Kelce, talked about how Travis’s relationship with Swift has made their parents “such a fixture” in pop culture.