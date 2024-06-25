Shanna Moakler Turned Down Rumors of Being a ‘Deadbeat Mom’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Crazy Horse 3

Shanna Moakler revealed that she gets many questions from followers about her kids and that led to many believing she is a “deadbeat mom”during an interview with People released on Tuesday, June 25.

“People are like, ‘Why do your kids live with Travis?’ So I would gladly set the record straight…I have never not been involved in my children’s lives. I’ve always had shared custody,” the 49-year-old expressed.

Shanna shares Landon and Alabama Barker with Travis Barker, and in addition the Blink-182 member is a father figure to her other daughter Atiana De La Hoya – whom she shared with Oscar De La Hoya.

The model felt as if many misunderstood her while the show Meet The Barkers was on air because she was captured sleeping a lot. “I was up all night rocking three babies under the age of five” she clarified. She added how those moments should “not dictate or narrate who I am as a mother.”

She recalled how during the pandemic was really the only time she was away from the kids because they stayed with their dad due to him having a bigger home to stay in. “During COVID, they stayed with him because he has a massive home and it’s nicer…He has a mega-mansion. He has a movie theater, he has golf carts. He has all those things…I didn’t have them as much because of COVID, when we were all in lockdown…So that was the only time that I wasn’t as present, but I’ve always been present in my children’s life. I never understand it because there’s a whole social media history of me with my children, active in my children’s lives.”

Despite tying the knot in 2002 and welcoming their children into the world, they ended their marriage and are now co-parenting. During an interview on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” she shared, “We co-parent, you know if there’s any issues with our kids… that’s one thing we’ll communicate but otherwise, we don’t really have a friendship.”

Travis is now wedded to Kourtney Kardashian and recently welcomed baby Rocky in which Shanna shared that her kids love. Although many think she is angry she noted, “I’m happy for him— He’s in a good place. The kids love the new baby Rocky… You know my daughter’s obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures and stuff.”

Though “At the end of the day, whether the public and the media can say whatever they want to say about me as a person or decisions I’ve made, my relationships when it comes to me as a mother I don’t give five f***ks what anyone says or thinks. I only care about my children, my relationship with my children.”