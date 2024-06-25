Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back at Troll with No. 1 Song on Hot 100 Announcement

Whether you like it or not, Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy tunes and creative songwriting have been hard to escape.

As the pop star, 25, reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Please Please Please,” she took to X to post two images: one showing the commendable rankings of two of her songs and the other of a user commenting, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness”. But the singer couldn’t care less about any of that nonsense. Alongside the two photos, she added that she is “a grateful grateful grateful girl”.

The music video stars herself and her 31-year-old boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor. Carpenter explains, “I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video ’cause he is just magic on screen.” The song has gone viral on various social media platforms, especially on tiktok with people constantly adding Carpenter’s cries for her lover not to embarrass her to the background of users’ videos.

Aside from the direct success of her songs, she has been capitalizing on the momentum collaborating with brands like Blank Street, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and SKIMS. She continues to solidify her personal brand. As her ongoing success metrics prove, she couldn’t care less about people dismissing her.

She was always confident in her future.

In a Rolling Stone interview, she comments on her steadfast belief that things will work out in the end. The Girl Meets World Alum states, “I’m just annoying. I’m literally just annoying,” she said. “I never had the plan B, and it wasn’t even a thought in my mind that it wouldn’t work out. I just always knew it was about not if it would happen but when it would happen.”

In the end, the user who Carpenter reposted in her X post went on to congratulate the late-night-working singer with, “Congrats diva! Made me eat my words!”