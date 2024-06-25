Chappell Roan Smiles Next to Elton John After Evening of ‘Pizza & Outrageous Laughter’

One of the biggest icons of the 70s has met perhaps the biggest icon of 2024. Elton John shared a photo with rising singer Chappell Roan on Monday, June 24. The “Funeral for a Friend” rocker, 77, was seated as he had his arm around Chappell, 26. In the caption, he raved about how he’s a fan of the singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. “Love her, love her, love her,” he wrote along with rocket, heart, and rainbow emojis.

In the shot, Elont was wearing a blue jumpsuit, plus some red sneakers and a pair of rose-tinted glasses. Chappell was wearing black sweater and long-skirt, which really made her now-iconic red hair pop. It was a much more laidback look than the extravagant, eye-catching outfits that she’s been rocking during her performances.

In the caption, Elton revealed that he and the “Red Wine Supernova” singer had a wonderful night having dinner and getting to know each other. “The BEST evening of pizza and outrageous laughter with the fiercely fabulous @chappellroan,” he wrote in the caption.

Elton isn’t the only celeb who’s recently shown love to Chappell. Earlier in June, Kacey Musgraves shared a photo taken with the “Casual” singer taken backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. It’s incredibly fitting as Chappell has declared herself “Your favorite artist’s favorite artist.”

Chappell has also opened up about her sensational rise in the past few months in a recent TikTok video. She admitted that so many of the artists she’s been a fan of have reached out to her amid her rise. “I’m reflecting on my life and the past couple weeks have been cuckoo, but what’s so reassuring and so f**king sick is the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been like f**king stans of the past two or three years, a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl’s girls,” she said. “It’s so sick to know that the girls have really—they’re really supporting each other in the pop industry to have people I look up to reach out and offer a friend or help. I don’t know. It’s just sick, and it makes me believe in the world.”