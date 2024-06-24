 Katy Perry Rocks Black Dress With Revealing Cutouts at Vogue World – Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Stuns in Black Dress With Revealing Cutouts at Vogue World: Paris Show: Photos

The "Firework" singer sported the beautiful dress as a marching band drummers walked behind her on the catwalk, as she participated in the fashion event.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 24, 2024 1:39PM EDT
View gallery
Katy Perry Tiffany Store opening, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans as they announce who is invited to the 'Hollywood Show'. The superstar cast of American Idol has just reunited to start filming the show's next season, which has kept the top-secret auditions under wraps. But as revealed in these exclusive photos, New Orleans will be one of the locations. In the photos, the crowd of auditioners could be seen holding things from a golden ticket to golden '21' signs and golden "You're Invited" signs. The judges looked very excited to be in New Orleans celebrating and also held up "You're Invited" plaques. 09 Oct 2022 Pictured: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906135_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry MAGIC Fashion Trade Show Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 09 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

Katy Perry rocked a barely there dress as she took part in the Vogue World: Paris show in France on Sunday, June 23. The “Teenage Dream” popstar, 39, walked in the show in a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, which had super revealing cutouts. Katy had an extravagant debut on the runway, as a marching band followed her down the catwalk, with two percussionists with large drums following behind her.

Thre dress was black and appeared to be leather. The cutouts formed an almost leaf-like shape throughout her dress, and her body was visible beneath it. The design did perfectly cover up any private areas of her body. Besides the cutouts, the dress also had a few pink flowers, creating something of a skirt as it went down. She also completed the look with a set of black high-heeled boots.

Katy walked with marching band percussionists following behind her. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue)

Katy’s outfit was styled by Tatiana Waterford. Her hair, which was almost a slicked back look, was done by Dimitris Giannetos, and her make up was done by Michael Anthony.

On Instagram, the “Last Friday Night” singer shared a few other glamorous shots of her dress, and she teased the release of her upcoming single “Woman’s World” in the caption. She also included a sweet video of Cara Delevigne and FKA Twigs giving her advice for walking down the runway. The ladies hype her up and offer suggestions for her heading down the runway. “Make sure it looks like you’re going somewhere, but like not in a popstar way,” FKA Twigs told her at one point in the clip.

Katy has been in the midst of promoting the release of her upcoming single “Woman’s World.” The track is set to drop on July 11 with a video being released the following day. The new song will be her first release since she ended her tenure as a judge on American Idol after seven seasons in May.

ad