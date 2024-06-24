Katy Perry Stuns in Black Dress With Revealing Cutouts at Vogue World: Paris Show: Photos

Katy Perry rocked a barely there dress as she took part in the Vogue World: Paris show in France on Sunday, June 23. The “Teenage Dream” popstar, 39, walked in the show in a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, which had super revealing cutouts. Katy had an extravagant debut on the runway, as a marching band followed her down the catwalk, with two percussionists with large drums following behind her.

Thre dress was black and appeared to be leather. The cutouts formed an almost leaf-like shape throughout her dress, and her body was visible beneath it. The design did perfectly cover up any private areas of her body. Besides the cutouts, the dress also had a few pink flowers, creating something of a skirt as it went down. She also completed the look with a set of black high-heeled boots.

Katy’s outfit was styled by Tatiana Waterford. Her hair, which was almost a slicked back look, was done by Dimitris Giannetos, and her make up was done by Michael Anthony.

On Instagram, the “Last Friday Night” singer shared a few other glamorous shots of her dress, and she teased the release of her upcoming single “Woman’s World” in the caption. She also included a sweet video of Cara Delevigne and FKA Twigs giving her advice for walking down the runway. The ladies hype her up and offer suggestions for her heading down the runway. “Make sure it looks like you’re going somewhere, but like not in a popstar way,” FKA Twigs told her at one point in the clip.

Katy has been in the midst of promoting the release of her upcoming single “Woman’s World.” The track is set to drop on July 11 with a video being released the following day. The new song will be her first release since she ended her tenure as a judge on American Idol after seven seasons in May.