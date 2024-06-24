Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump in Cute Photo With Pal Justine Skye

Hailey Bieber looked fantastic as she showed off her baby bump in a new photo at a pop-up event for her beauty brand Rhode. The model, 27, posed with her longtime friend Justine Skye, 28, for a sweet photo-op at the event. She preceded the new photo with a picture taken a year ago to show just how much things have changed for both of them, notably that she’s pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first child.

At the event, Hailey sported a figure-hugging beige dress, which prominently showed off her baby bump. Over the dress, she rocked a matching jacket, which the bump peaked out of. She took a few selfies and videos, displaying the dress, but the bump was most visible in the selfie with Justine. Justine stunned in her own white dress, which also had a matching jacket, and the two of them faced each other pushing their stomachs toward one another. “This year,” Hailey wrote under the photo.

The shot was preceded by a photo taken “Last year” of Hailey and Justine. In the shot, Hailey sported a slim mini-dress with a plunging top, and her friend sported a white cropped tank top and black pants.

Hailey revealed that she was pregnant with her and Justin’s first child early in May. The couple shared a few photos on Instagram, where the “Peaches” singer cradled his wife’s baby bump and snapped a few photos of her in a scenic field.

Since publicly sharing her pregnancy, Hailey has shared updates with fans along the way. She’s posted quite a few photos of her amazing maternity looks, and she’s also shared some insight into her feelings throughout the process. She’s opened up about her pregnancy cravings, as well as getting real about the unexpected lower back pain that pregnancy brings. She also revealed the cute nickname she has for her baby: “Lil Bean.”