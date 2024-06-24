Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett Pregnant: TikToker Expecting First Child With Husband Jett ​​

Image Credit: Araya Doheny/ Getty Images

Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and her husband Jett revealed they are expecting their first baby in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, June 23. “Our greatest blessing… Baby Puckett coming soon @jettwpuckett,” the 32-year-old captioned.

Overflowed with congratulations in the comments for the couple who are expecting a baby in November 2024, the TikTok star went on to share her minimalistic-vibe maternity snaps. “Can’t wait to be mom & dad,” she captioned.

“Pookie” told People on June 23, “We’ve always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad — I’ve thought about that since I met him.”

She went on to add, “Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world… We’re ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents.”

The lovebirds married back in 2018 and Campbell recalled the special day with a warm video shared back in February on Instagram captioned, “our wedding…best day of my life.”

The duo gained fame on the internet by sharing their ‘Outfit of the Day’ where Jett became famously known for gushing over his wife and saying “Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight.”

In an interview with Us Weekly back in March Campbell shared insight into the content creator life. “I think he is more like a classic kind of person … but I love a baggy jean. I will wear them when he’s not around…Obviously, he is like, ‘wear what you want,’ but it’s not his favorite…A lot of my outfits are based on my mood for sure…Even though I may not show it as much, I love a casual outfit. I love jeans and a T-shirt. I love sweatpants,” she shared.

“There’s no like science to it at all…I love the positivity that we’re putting out there. And it makes me feel really good that we’re being our authentic selves. And we are like kind of showing how we love and hyping each other up,” the fashion influencer added.