Princess Kate Unveils Candid Photo of Prince William & Their Kids for His Birthday

In honor of Prince William‘s birthday, Princess Kate couldn’t resist sharing a sweet and candid family photo. As seen in a new Instagram post on Friday, June 21, the now-42-year-old Prince of Wales was seen holding hands with his and Kate’s children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — while they jumped onto a beach together.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” the caption read, while also giving photo credits to the Princess of Wales, 42.

Last week, Kate shared a separate picture of her husband and their children to Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. Based on the image, it appeared to have been captured at the same beach. In the shot, William and their kids’ backs were turned toward the camera while looking out at the ocean.

The royal family recently stepped out together for the annual Trooping of the Colour event. The celebration was Kate’s first major public outing since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. In March, the Princess of Wales announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Less than three months later, Kate shared an update on her chemotherapy journey, noting that she has been “making good progress” but also pointing out that she has “good days and bad days.”

“On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she explained in her Instagram post last week, adding, “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate then revealed how much longer she will be undergoing chemotherapy. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she continued. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Due to her current condition, Kate has not been able to tend to her public duties nor participate in other engagements. However, she is leaning “how to be patient, especially with uncertainty” when it comes to the future, the royal added in her caption.