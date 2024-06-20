Dakota Johnson Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Interview: ‘It Just Fell Off’

Anything can happen on live TV! Just ask Dakota Johnson who experienced a wardrobe malfunction while appearing on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Dakota, your dress just came unhooked,” host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out during the interview. “Are you alright? Should I get some Scotch tape?”

Without skipping a beat, Dakota, 34, replied, “My dress, it just fell off! Well, I’ll just hold it.” Being the professional that she is, the Daddio actress went on to talk about her latest film as if nothing was wrong.

“Just hold the important part, there you go,” Jimmy, 56, joked as Dakota gripped her chest while laughing.

This isn’t the first time the actress has had some bad luck in the wardrobe department. Back in January 2022, the Madame Web star struggled to sit in her red Magda Butrym dress during a visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden.

After crossing her legs and placing her hands over her upper thighs, host James Corden asked his guest, “Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?”

Dakota replied, “I’m OK. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen,” seemingly referencing her revealing scenes in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Fashion aside, Dakota is thrilled to star in a new movie alongside Sean Penn titled Daddio. In the film, Girlie (played by Dakota) gets into a New York City taxi from JFK airport and ends up opening up to her driver, Clark (Sean), about her life. We’d tell you what comes next, but it may be best to watch on the big screen.

“It’s just such a gem of a project. It was unlike anything I had ever read. It’s obviously not a normal movie,” Dakota told IndieWire in an interview published on Tuesday, June 18. “Of course, there are films that it is inspired by. There’s that amazing movie Locke that takes place inside of a car, and My Dinner with Andre, movies that are reminiscent of a very contained experience of performance. Production-wise, it was challenging, and so that was inspiring and enticing, and it just did stuff to my heart that I was like, ‘I have to make this movie.’”

Daddio is in theaters everywhere on Friday, June 28.