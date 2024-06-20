Blake Shelton Thanks Wife Gwen Stefani for ‘Greatest Birthday’ Party Ever in Italy: Photos

Happy belated birthday to Blake Shelton! The country star celebrated his 48th birthday in Italy with his wife Gwen Stefani, 54. Blake revealed that he and Gwen had a fantastic time with a marvelous celebration to kick off his latest trip around the sun. While some details are still being kept under wraps, it seems like they had tons of fun for his birthday party.

Blake posted a selfie of himself rocking a green Hawaiian shirt, while wearing some novelty glasses with the phrases “Happy Birthday” going over the frames. He also rocked a helmet with a disco ball design. The second photo showed him probably a bit more partied out. He was lying in bed under the covers with a mess of pillows next to him. Above Blake, there were huge silver balloons spelling out “Happy birthday.”

Before the helmet photo, Blake shared a picture that certainly looked a bit more tame, but apparently was still taken while out partying. He was simply riding a bike while wearing a green button-down shirt, jeans, and black boots. “Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though,” he wrote under the photo.

After sharing the sillier photos, Blake did reveal that he made it back in one piece, and he thanked Gwen for a fabulous birthday. “Thank you @gwenstefani for the greatest birthday ever!” he wrote. “Plus we finally found the hotel…”

On June 18, Gwen had shared a sweet video montage to wish her hubby a happy birthday. “Happy bday to the greatest, @blakeshelton,” she wrote. “U are my everything!”

In the comment section, tons of fans and friends left supportive comments for the singer, telling him they were glad he enjoyed his birthday. Carson Daly who hosts The Voice, which both Blake and Gwen have served as coaches for, simply wrote, “That’s my guy” in the comments. Carson also said the musical couple’s wedding when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2021.