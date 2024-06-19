Tish Cyrus Thanks Husband Dominic Purcell for Taking ‘Care’ of Her Amid Ex Billy Ray Cyrus’ Divorce Drama

Tish Cyrus is thankful to have her husband, Dominic Purcell, in her life, she noted in a new Instagram post. While taking to social media on Tuesday, June 19, the 57-year-old shared a photo of Dominic shortly after her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of isolating him from his family.

“Thank you for taking such good care of me,” Tish captioned her post alongside a candid snapshot of Dominic wearing blue shorts and a white tank top. “I thank GOD everyday that you are the MAN you are….. I love you.”

Tish’s message for her husband came right on the heels of Billy Ray’s court filing against Firerose, 36, earlier this week. The Hannah Montana alum, 62, accused the Australian singer of “conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” according to documents obtained by E! News.

“He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices,” the documents read. It’s unclear which Cyrus daughter Billy Ray was referring to in the allegation.

Billy Ray and Tish share children Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus together. The former spouses were married from 1993 to 2022. The following year, both Tish and Billy Ray married their respective spouses. However, seven months into his marriage, Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose in May.

Amid the apparent turmoil between Firerose and Billy Ray, rumors have swirled about the Cyrus family for months, as many fans have wondered why Miley’s father-daughter bond with Billy Ray became distant.

Recently, the 31-year-old “Flowers” hitmaker addressed her estrangement from her dad while speaking to David Letterman.

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist,” the Grammy winner noted. “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

Although she credited Billy Ray with her career, Miley admitted, “I also inherited the narcissism from my father.”