Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Will Reunite on Screen in Upcoming Crime Thriller

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Good Will Hunting duo is coming back to the big screen! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are expected to reunite in the upcoming crime thriller movie RIP. They will also reportedly co-produce the movie under their Artists Equity production company, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, the dynamic duo — who have been best friends since the beginning of their acting careers — appeared in the sports movie Air, based on the origin of Air Jordan. While Ben, 51, and Matt, 53, have appeared in countless films together, their most popular projects include Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel.

Since they’ve developed a strong friendship and working relationship over the past 30 years, Matt and Ben’s banter has become a fan-favorite. After taking home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 1997’s Good Will Hunting, the besties forged their own paths as actors, while Ben also took on the role of director for several projects.

While promoting Air last year, the Oscar winners discussed their partnership in multiple interviews.

According to the Associated Press, Matt recalled writing The Last Duel with Ben and noted, “We came out of that experience going, ‘Why aren’t we doing this more often?’ And getting into your 50s you just go: If we don’t make it a priority, it’s just not going to happen.”

Ben also explained the goal with their banner, Artists Equity, pointing out they want to help “recognize the artists.”

“We believe there are a lot of really meaningful artists on the crew who are underappreciated and undervalued and make a huge difference in the quality of the experience in a film,” the Argo director said. “We want to sort of take the approach taken towards Michael Jordan, which is to recognize the artists and say, ‘You’re the ones who deserve to be compensated for this. You’re generating the art, the beauty, the majesty.'”

Apart from their film careers, Ben and Matt teamed up for what’s considered their most iconic creation yet — the 2024 Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl commercial, in which they’re called the “DunKings.” Ben’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, and former NFL player Tom Brady co-starred in the advertisement.