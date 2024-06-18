Stevie Nicks Admits There’s ‘No Chance’ of Fleetwood Mac Reunion Since Christine McVie’s Death ​​

Unfortunately, the chances of seeing Fleetwood Mac have gotten even slimmer. Stevie Nicks revealed that she doesn’t foresee the band getting back together following the 2022 death of Christine McVie. Stevie, 76, hadn’t spoken about the band’s future following Christine’s death until a new interview with Mojo was published on Tuesday, June 18.

After discussing Christine’s passing, Stevie got around to whether the band would be able to perform following the loss of their keyboard player. “Without Christine, no one can do,” she told Mojo. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Fleetwood Mac’s final concert was in November 2019 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park as part of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Benefit. The band had undergone a wide range of lineup changes throughout their career, but the classic lineup is usually considered to include Stevie, Christine, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and Christine’s ex-husband John McVie. Lindsey left the band after their most recent reunion in 2018.

Before Christine’s death from a stroke at 79 in 2022, Stevie admitted that she had plans to fly out to go see her. She admitted that Christine’s family had advised her not to take the trip, because they weren’t sure how much longer she would live. She admitted to having some regrets about not seeing her friend in her final days. “I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her – which definitely would have made her pass away faster,” she quipped. ” I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Following Christine’s death, Stevie released a statement on social media to pay tribute to her. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed,” she wrote in part.