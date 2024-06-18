Sabrina Carpenter Reveals How Taylor Swift Reacted to Her SKIMS Campaign After Kim Kardashian Feud

Sabrina Carpenter said that there was no “Bad Blood” between her and Taylor Swift when she posed in an ad campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. The “Please Please Please” singer, 25, explained that some of the online reaction, especially considering the feud between Taylor, 34, and Kim, 43, was blown out of proportion. She also said that she let most of the backlash roll off her back in an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Monday, June 17.

When it came to Taylor’s reaction to the SKIMS campaign, Sabrina revealed that she did discuss participating in it with her beforehand, and they remain very close. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” she told Rolling Stone. “So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Of course, Sabrina’s SKIMS campaign was a hit, showing her in plenty of the shapewear brand’s lingerie and a few basics. Her boyfriend Barry Keoghan also showed that he was a fan of the way she looked, commenting with heart-eye emojis.

When Swifties started to speculate that there was a rift between the “Shake It Off” singer and her “Eras Tour” opener, Sabrina explained that she didn’t pay much mind to the online backlash. “As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” she said.

Sabrina opened up a handful of shows during Taylor’s “Eras Tour,” and she even joined her for a duet of the debut album cut “White Horse” during the secret song portion of the set during the first night of her Sydney concerts in February.

The interview comes two months before Sabrina drops her sixth album Short n’ Sweet. The record will feature both “Espresso,” and her latest single “Please Please Please,” which have both already become massive successes. The album will be released on August 23.