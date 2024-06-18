Celine Dion Gets Emotional at NYC Premiere of Her Stiff Person Syndrome Documentary

Celine Dion got choked up as she gave a pre-show speech to introduce her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion at the New York City premiere on Monday, June 17. The beloved hitmaker, 56, seemed overwhelmed with emotion as she addressed the crowd before the movie. She gave a tearful speech, thanking all the people who have helped her along the way through her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Celine made an appearance on the red carpet in a flowy white button-down top and a matching skirt. Before the documentary premiered, Celine took the stage to address the crowd, and thank everyone for their support while she works towards getting back to performing. Before the premiere, she thanked her physician, Dr. Amanda Piquet, the documentarian, Irene Taylor Brodsky, and her three sons: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13. She had her three children with her late husband René Angélil.

After addressing those closest to her, Celine then shared a special thanks to her fans for sticking by her, and she recalled comparing herself to “an apple,” in a scene that’s captured in the documentary. “Thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment,” she said, via People. When I said to myself that I compared myself to an apple from a tree, [I said], ‘I don’t want you [fans] to wait in line anymore if I don’t have any shiny apples for you.'”

The “My Heart Will Go One” singer then shared a sweet message from a fan and thanked them for their support as she began to tear up. “So a couple of days ago, I saw a message from a fan and it said, ‘We’re not here for the apple. We’re here for the truth,'” she said. “Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you.”

Due to her diagnosis with SPS, Celine was forced to cancel a number of tour dates, while she recovers. Towards the end of her speech, she noted that she hoped to be able to return to the stage soon.