Austin Butler Details Motorcycle Accident While Filming ‘The Bikeriders’

Austin Butler powered through a motorcycle accident on the set of his latest film, The Bikeriders. While recalling the moment, the 32-year-old actor noted that he was physically OK but was worried about the condition of the bike.

“We were doing a night shoot and hit a patch of wet leaves, and I went down,” Austin told PEOPLE in an interview published on Tuesday, June 18. “But I thankfully landed on my feet.”

While speaking to the publication at the Monday, June 17, premiere of his movie in Los Angeles, the Oscar nominee noted, “All I was thinking about was the bike, though. I just wanted to make sure that it was OK.”

Austin plays Benny in the film, which takes place in the 1960s and follows the Chicago motorcycle club known as the Vandals MC. Although the club begins on a more benign note in the movie, it gradually becomes a crime syndicate.

The Elvis star further noted that his father, David Butler, appreciated the movie because he’s a fellow motorcycle enthusiast.

“My dad rode motorcycles, so I think … It’s been cool to get to talk about my dad a lot recently because he gave me that first love of motorcycles,” Austin added.

Following the L.A. premiere, Austin attended an after-party with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, whom he’s been dating since late 2021.

Austin has been booked and busy this year. In February, he appeared in Dune: Part Two as the chilling character Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Additionally, he starred as Gale Cleven in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air series.

Since he’s now one of Hollywood’s biggest names, some fans want to see Austin take on a role in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, to which the actor recently told Entertainment Tonight would be “a hard one to touch” because of the foundation that Johnny Depp built in the franchise.

Although it’s been a busy time for the Anaheim, California, native, he occasionally has some down time. Recently, Austin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he recalled attending Paul McCartney’s house party.

“Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life,” Jimmy Kimmel told Austin during the June 17 episode, to which Austin noted, “That was insane.”

The Golden Globe and BAFTA winner revealed that Taylor Swift “was DJing at one point.”