Zach Bryan Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Brianna Chickenfry: ‘I Love You’

Image Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Happy birthday to Brianna LaPaglia! The podcast host turned 25 on Monday, June 17, and to celebrate her 25th year, her boyfriend Zach Bryan wrote a cute tribute to her on social media. Zach, 28, shared a bunch of photos of Bri since they started dating, and he wrote that he looked forward to seeing how much she grows in the next quarter of a century of her life.

The first photo in the set was a simple shot of Brianna rocking a checkered button-down with some perfect natural lighting. Other shots included her in a field, with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, in a bar by a billiards table, at the beach, and lounging with her dogs. He also included a sweet photo of her giving him a kiss on the cheek while they were out skiing.

In the caption, Zach penned a beautiful message for his girlfriend, beginning by writing “You turn 25 today.” He continued and spoke about the many wonderful qualities that his partner has. “25 years of making people laugh, bringing kindness into rooms, and carrying the weight of everyone around you like it’s easy. You don’t judge on first glances, you have opinions you stick to and you make every passing day warmer no matter the weather,” he wrote. “I love you Brianna, I pray I get to say all this after 25 more.”

Zach has been dating the BFFs podcast co-host (who is also known as Brianna Chickenfry) for nearly a year. The pair were first romantically linked in July 2023, after first meeting a month before. Brianna has been sharing occasional updates on their relationship on social media and on her podcasts.

Brianna also joined him out on the road for his “Quittin’ Time” tour, and she’s interacted with fans along the way. While most of their relationship has seemed positive, the Barstool Sports personality did reveal that the two of them were in a terrifying car accident back in May, but thankfully, they were both okay.