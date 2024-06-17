Princess Kate Captures Sweet Father’s Day Photo of William & Their Kids

Princess Kate made sure to make Father’s Day a happy one for her husband, Prince William. In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 16, the 41-year-old royal was captured walking on a beach with his and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the caption of the post, Kate, 42, was credited as the photographer.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L,” the Instagram caption read. “📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

One day prior, the royal family attended the annual Trooping the Colour event, which was Kate’s first major public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from the occasion, where Kate wore an all-white outfit with a matching hat, and William donned his ceremonial uniform. The event is also known as “The King’s Birthday Parade.”

“A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade,” Kate and William captioned an Instagram post. “From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.”

Last week, Kate updated her followers on her cancer battle, noting that she has “good days and bad days” while also thanking fans for the “kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months” in an Instagram post.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate explained in her lengthy caption on June 14. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

As for how long her chemotherapy is supposed to last, the Princess of Wales noted that it is “ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” Kate added.