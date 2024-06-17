Kacey Musgraves Snaps ‘Casual’ Photo With Chappell Roan Backstage at Bonnaroo

It’s hard not to get swept up in the excitement surrounding Chappell Roan. If you haven’t gotten “Red Wine Supernova” stuck in your head yet, been blown away by the aerial videos of her festival performances, or seen her epic Statue of Liberty outfit during New York City’s Governor’s Ball, do yourself a favor and stream The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and don’t come back until you’ve learned the “Hot To Go” dance. Someone who has showed her fandom to Chappell, 26, is none other than country superstar Kacey Musgraves, 35.

The Deeper Well singer-songwriter was in attendance for Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, and she revealed that she enjoyed Chappell’s set on Sunday, June 16. Kacey shared a photo seemingly taken after the “Pink Pony Club” singer’s set on Instagram, and she looked so excited to meet Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. Kacey captioned the post with a reference to Chappell’s song “Casual.”

For the shot, both ladies looked like they were having a blast. Kacey sported a hot pink dress and kept her head covered with a silk scarf. Chappell was still rocking part of her stage outfit, though most of her signature pale stage makeup was washed off. She rocked a blue latex bra and matching shorts, as well as fishnets and white boots.

Before sharing the backstage photos, Kacey shared a few videos from Chappell’s set on her Instagram Story. Throughout the day, she shared more photos and videos, showing off her outfit (including some huge rose-tinted glasses) and other sets like Megan Thee Stallion’s.

While Kacey wasn’t on the lineup for Bonnaroo this year, she did just wrap up a run of European shows in May. She’s also preparing to set out on a North American leg of her Deeper Well world tour in the fall. Those gigs will feature support by Nickel Creek, Lord Huron and Father John Misty.