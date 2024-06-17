Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Her Silence on Ex Joshua Jackson’s Romance With Lupita Nyong’o

Jodie Turner-Smith has no ill will toward her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson, or his girlfriend, Lupita Nyong’o. During a new interview, the Queen & Slim actress, 37, was asked about her feelings on the couple’s blossoming romance since Jodie and Joshua, 46, are still going through a divorce.

“Good for them,” Jodie told The Cut in an interview published on June 14. “We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. … I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”

She then compared her and the Fatal Attraction series alum to another celebrity couple’s co-parenting relationship. “I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Chris Martin level,” Jodie added.

Throughout her interview, Jodie reflected on how her marriage to Joshua fell apart. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their child, Juno Rose, in 2020. In October 2023, Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua after four years of marriage.

While speaking to the publication, Jodie revealed the reason behind her and Joshua’s split: they are on “different paths.” She also remembered the moment they made red carpet debut as a couple, with Jodie noting that it felt like her name was tied down to Joshua’s. In 2019, Joshua asked Jodie if she wanted to take a photo with him at the premiere of her Queen & Slim, she told the publication.

“It all came from a really innocent place,” Jodie pointed out. “I didn’t understand how sinister that could end up being for me. It was taking away from a moment that I needed to have on my own. It opened up a very painful conversation to the world about who I was with and how right or wrong it was to be with that person. And when you’re pregnant, it’s like the most vulnerable time of your life.”

As for the biggest takeaway she took from her relationship with the Dr. Death alum, the Acolyte actress admitted that sharing personal details with the public can be detrimental.

“When you’re in the public eye, a part of you belongs to the public,” Jodie concluded. “It stops being yours and becomes theirs too. I didn’t have an accurate scope of understanding what it would mean to share my relationship with the public. It’s something I will never do again. Ever. That is one major lesson that I took away from this, which is just that people don’t need to know everything.”