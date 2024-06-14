Zac Efron Teases Possible ‘Family Reunions’ With Ex Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale

Zac Efron is giving High School Musical fans hope that there could be a start of something new with his ex Vanessa Hudgens. During a new interview, the 36-year-old actor reacted to the news of Vanessa, 35, and their former co-star Ashley Tisdale being pregnant at the same time.

“They’re gonna be the best moms ever,” Zac told Access Hollywood on Thursday, June 13, at the premiere of his Netflix movie A Family Affair. He added, “Those girls, are you kidding me?”

Zac then pointed out, “We’re gonna have some fun family reunions coming up.”

Vanessa is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker, whom she married in December 2023. For Ashley’s part, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 38, is a mom to daughter Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French. Ashley is currently pregnant with their second child.

The Disney Channel alums co-starred in the hit High School Musical film series together. Zac played basketball star Troy Bolton, while Vanessa played scholar Gabriella Montez, both of whom discovered their passion for theatre. As their characters’ romance unfolded on screen, the actors dated from 2005 to 2010. Ashley, for her part, played musical queen bee Sharpay Evans.

After Vanessa and Zac ended their relationship in 2010, they didn’t remain close. The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress moved on with ex-boyfriend Austin Butler, whom she dated from 2011 to 2020.

In 2022, Vanessa opened up to Nylon about how her former relationships with Zac and Austin, 32, impacted her life as a public figure. She also teased that she’d be spilling more details in a future memoir.

“The public only sees so much,” she told the publication at the time. “I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me.”

Vanessa and Ashley remained friends for years. As of late, however, the actresses haven’t been able to hang out as much due to their busy schedules and lifestyles, Ashley noted earlier this year.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” the “Headstrong” singer said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March. “Obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter. So, it’s like, you know, she has a full-time job.”