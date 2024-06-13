 Tom Brady Shouts Out His Kids During Patriots Hall of Fame Induction – Hollywood Life

Tom Brady Calls His Kids the Greatest ‘Joy’ in Life at New England Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Induction

 'Your dad loves you more than anything in this world,' Tom said about his children. 

June 13, 2024 12:18PM EDT
Tom Brady
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady shouted out his kids at his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 12. “Your dad loves you more than anything in this world…Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that’s a pretty brilliant sun,” the 46-year-old shared to the audience.

“There’s no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults,” the former Patriots quarterback added.

The kids – John, Benjamin, and Vivian – celebrated his milestone with an Instagram video of his career highlights during his time with the Patriots shared by the athlete himself. “Hey, Dad, we’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week…and I thought it would be fun to look back at all those amazing years as a Patriot,” his daughter Vivian voiced in the video.

Tom Brady
Getty Images

The father-of-three captioned the post, “My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too.What a ride. See you tonight New England.”

During an interview with Kevin Frazer from Entertainment Tonight, he recalled the significance of being  a father to Benjamin and Vivian – whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen — and John, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan“There’s no greater joy for me than being in these kids’ lives and just watching them grow up and mature,” Tom said. “And I love when they’re with me and I love when they’re around the things that I’m doing. These kids make every day of my life better,” he said.

The athlete had initially retired back in 2022 but that was temporary when he rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. In 2023, the athlete officially hung his jersey up. “Relationships are built on shared experiences, and the most meaningful things in my life are my relationships…I wish I had more time. I wish I had more time to give you all. So, how do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: You can’t,” Tom expressed.

