Tiffany Haddish Reflects on Her Beverly Hills Arrest and Visiting the ‘Most Beautiful Police Station’

Tiffany Haddish is trying to find the humor in her recent legal situation near Beverly Hills. After her DUI arrest over the Thanksgiving holiday, the comedian shared a glimpse into her experience behind bars.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, if I ever commit a crime ever in life, if I decide to commit one, I’m only doing it in Beverly Hills,” Tiffany, 44, said on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m sorry Beverly Hills. I gotta tell him. Most beautiful police station I’ve ever been in in my life.”

“They put me in my jail cell and I said, ‘This is nice. Look at this. The toilet is all clean. The water from the sink is sparkling water. Come on now,’” the comedian continued. “The police are so respectful.”

Tiffany – who joked the toilet paper was made of organic rice paper – also discovered a “call button” in her jail cell that she could use if she needed help. The actress utilized the feature when she was hoping for some menstrual products.

“They brought me the biggest maxi pad I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Tiffany said. “So comfortable, so fluffy.”

Back in November 2023, the Girls Trip actress was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after performing at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

In her latest interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany said she had a jam-packed schedule before she was arrested by police. After celebrating the holiday with her family, Tiffany received a call from one of her “rich friends” who didn’t have a meal. As a result, she tried to bring them some of her leftovers.

“I’ve learned a valuable lesson. I should have sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there,” she explained. “But I wanted to take it there myself because I felt like there was [an] opportunity to talk business so I went in and I did have a drink and I was very sleepy.”

Tiffany was charged with two misdemeanors, but accepted a plea deal in February that resulted in the charges being dropped. She pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge (reckless driving involving alcohol).

The Los Angeles District Attorney confirmed to Us Weekly that Tiffany was placed on one year of summary probation and was ordered to complete a driver’s education course. She was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service and had to pay a fine.