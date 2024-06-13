Taylor Swift Makes Massive & ‘Long-Lasting’ Donation to the Edinburgh Food Banks

 Taylor Swift Sends Massive Donation to Edinburgh Food Banks – Hollywood Life

The Edinburgh Food Project announced that the pop star had made a generous donation amid her 'Eras Tour.'

June 13, 2024 1:37PM EDT
Taylor Swift is busy performing all over the world, but she made time to support one important cause. Earlier this week, the Edinburgh Food Project in Scotland announced that the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner made a massive donation to food banks across the city — enough to make a “long-lasting impact” on those struggling with hunger.

“As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support foodbanks across the city,” the organization recently shared via Instagram. “Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact. Thank you so much Taylor – you have changed Edinburgh for good.”

Alongside the Edinburgh Food Project’s caption was a photo of Taylor on stage with the words, “Thank you, Taylor, for supporting the food banks,” written across the top.

The “Karma” hitmaker also paid tribute to the city via an Instagram post after performing for her fans last weekend.

“Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend,” Taylor captioned her post. “Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!”

Taylor will be performing in Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Thursday, June 13, which will be her 100th Eras Tour show. Next, she will perform in Cardiff, Wales, on June 18, followed by three shows at Wembley Stadium from June 21 through June 23. Her highly successful worldwide tour began in the U.S. in mid-2023, and she is expected to return for her final U.S. performances in October.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has donated a significant amount to a vital cause. In February, she sent $100,000 to a family of a victim from the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” Taylor wrote on a GoFundMe page that was created to assist shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan‘s family.

