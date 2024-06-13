Selena Gomez Sleeps Next to Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Candid Photo: ‘She’s Back’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Gomez reunited with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, after what felt like “A Year Without Rain” on Wednesday, June 12. The 36-year-old producer shared a snap on his Instagram Stories of the relaxed 31-year-old with her eyes closed and rested on what appeared to be a pillow noting “she’s back” from her work duties.

This meetup comes amid the “Who Says” hitmaker confessing that she wanted to adopt a baby prior to meeting Benny. “I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it…Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” she expressed in an interview with Time.

The two initially started dating in June 2023 but did not romantically confirm their relationship until December of that year. Despite the backlash she has received in her previous relationships, Selena shared how she felt about starting a relationship with Benny. “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life…But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him…It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” the Disney alum told the outlet.

These lovebirds are excited for what the future holds and have been public about their relationship, such as how Benny shared that he surprised his lady on Valentine’s day during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I want to do something that she loves… She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put like a huge couch in the front…I was like, ‘What are all her favorite foods?’…I spoke with her grandma, I spoke with her mom, her best friend and this is what I came up with…I brought in a nacho machine, and then we watched — you know, her favorite movie growing up was Almost Famous, so we watched Almost Famous, we ate the f—ing nachos and that’s what she loves,” he recalled.

Additionally, the boyfriend-of-the-year even joked when asked about an engagement by Howard Stern. “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend…When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he responded.