Mama June Says She’s Lost 30 Pounds in 9 Weeks Through Weight Loss Drugs

June “Mama June” Shannon is not slowing down in her weight-loss journey. Before a new season of Mama June: Family Crisis kicks off, the reality star is sharing an update on her health.

“Even though I’m losing weight, I’m only about three to four pounds [down] a week,” Mama June told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday, June 12. “It isn’t as fast as a gastric sleeve or a gastric bypass, but it is doing it, like, more safer.”

In 2015, Mama June underwent a gastric sleeve surgery to lose weight. In the past year, however, she admitted to gaining between 120 and 130 pounds.

Between working out three or four times a week, changing her eating habits and using weight-loss medications, Mama June said she is getting healthier and hoping to lose 74 more pounds.

“Mama’s thing is like, when she’s really strict on herself, she’s really strict on herself,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird said before commenting that her mom has gone “a little overboard with it.”

While losing weight is important to Mama June, maintaining her sobriety is also a big priority. As she continues to grieve the death of her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the reality star is inching closer to her 5-year sobriety milestone.

“Dealing with that, it kinda sucks for me in a way because everybody is waiting for me to jump off the edge,” she said when reflecting on the loss of Chickadee in December. “I have her daughters to think about. I don’t even know who that person was five years ago.”

After Chickadee’s death from cancer, Mama June has been helping raise her two daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star hopes to continue sharing her health journey on social media. In addition to highlighting her favorite snacks, Mama June also speaks freely about her old habits — that she’s hoping to avoid.

“I used to go to Sonic 3 times a week,” she wrote via Instagram on June 3. “For the last 3 weeks, I haven’t even went. I’m proud of the changes I have made in my life for ME. It not been easy but I’m wanting this and I have lost 26 pound the last 7 weeks going into the 8 week all of it on TikTok every week.”

Mama June: Family Crisis returns June 14 on WE tv.