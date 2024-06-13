Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Ex Jason Tartick Going Instagram Official With Kat Stickler

Kaitlyn Bristowe is trying her best to simply move forward. In a new social media post, The Bachelorette alum offered a glimpse into her state of mind after ex-fiancé Jason Tartick went public with his new girlfriend Kat Stickler.

It all began when a fan posted a supportive message to Kaitlyn, 38, in an “Off the Vine” podcast Facebook group.

“In light of recent news, I think today’s as good a day as ever to post something we love about our girl, KB!” the fan wrote via Us Weekly. “I’ll go first: You’re unapologetically yourself. You love the people (and dogs) in your circle to your full extent. You created this safe space for all of us to come vent, laugh, cry and share life’s big events with and we couldn’t thank you enough! We love you KB! Hold your head up.”

Soon after, members left comments speculating about how Kaitlyn really felt about Jason, 35, going Instagram official with Kat on Wednesday, June 12. The chatter left the podcast host wanting to speak out.

“Y’all are making some wild assumptions in here,” she wrote. “Thank you for the kind sentiment. It meant a lot to me.” Another user decided to weigh in asking the group to “let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship.”

“She has very clearly moved on,” the fan wrote. “And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part.”

Kaitlyn replied, “It’s more of some held-on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt.”

Jason and Kaitlyn were together for four years before they decided to call off their engagement in August 2023. While Bachelor Nation has speculated that Kaitlyn is now dating Zac Clark after the pair was spotted at multiple events, both parties have not publicly confirmed their status.

“Do I know they are hanging out and have [been]? Yes, but he does not give me the guts because when I have asked, he makes it awkward,” Zac’s friend Blake Moynes shared during a March appearance on iHeartRadio’s “Almost Famous” podcast. “He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that. He’s all business.”