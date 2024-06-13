Joey Chestnut Reveals Hot Dog-Eating Faceoff With Rival Takeru Kobayashi for Netflix After Nathan’s Contest Exit

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for hot dog-eating contest fans. Following the tragic news that Joey Chestnut would not be able to participate in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, it was revealed that the GOAT would be going up against his old rival Takeru Kobayashi in a new showdown Labor Day Weekend.

Shortly after the news of Joey’s exit from the Nathan’s contest on Coney Island, Netflix announced that Joey, 40, and Takeru, 46, would be facing off in a hot dog eating contest called “Unfinished Beef” going down on September 2. The two world class athletes will go head-to-head in a hot dog eating contest on the streaming service for Labor Day Weekend.

The announcement came shortly after it was revealed that Joey would not participate in the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, after signing a deal with Impossible Foods. It was reported that Major League Eating (yes, still real) had attempted to work with the world record holder to reach an agreement, and part of that was allowing him to participate in the streamed Labor Day Weekend contest. “Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. We hope he returns when he is not representing a rival brand,” MLE said in a statement.

Joey also reacted to the news showing that he was disappointed by the decision. “It will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!” he wrote about the decision on X (formerly Twitter).

For some people who may be new to the hot dog-eating competition world, the showdown is surely going to be the stuff of legends. Takeru really popularized the competitive eating world. He was a six-time winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He and Joey faced off for the first time in 2005, and Joey took third place in the competition. The following year, they faced off again, and Takeru set a new record defeating Joey once more. In 2007, Joey and Takeru both set new personal bests, but Joey unseated the former champion by wolfing down 66 glizzies. The two of them faced off the following two years, but Joey held strong in defending his title, but in 2010, Takeru was not allowed to participate due to a contract dispute. He has not officially competed in the Nathan’s contest ever since.