Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals the Furniture Piece She & Co-Star Luke Newton Broke During Sex Scene

Nicola Coughlan celebrated part 2 of Bridgerton’s third season with a snap where she posed alongside Luke Newton by a chair in which its leg broke during their sex scene on Thursday, June 13. “Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it #PolinForever,” the 37-year-old captioned the post.

This awaited announcement came shortly after the two stars accidentally let the news slip during the show’s press tour. “There were moments where we could explore the scene and try it different ways and that ended up in a piece of furniture getting broken,” recalled the 31-year-old actor during an interview with 7News Australia

He added, “And then, I think Nicola spoke, like in her Irish accent, and I thought, it would have been so special – I mean, maybe it will be in the final cut, us breaking into laughter — ‘cause I think that’s quite Colin and Pen as well. So it would be nice.”

"Bridgerton" stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have been keeping one on-set mishap secret for two years. pic.twitter.com/XjOHBHaSRD — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 13, 2024

The picture was definitely a highlight for the two on-screen lovers, including for the crew on the show. The intimacy coordinator on the show, Lizzy Talbot, reposted the snap and noted, “Been waiting FOREVER for this to come out! It might be my most favourite work pictures I’ve ever taken. You just KNOW it’s going to be a great scene when something like this happens…You absolutely SMASHED this season in every sense of the word and it was a total joy and privilege to work with you. Two of the kindest people to ever walk on set. We knew we had something special and it’s just incredible to get to share it. This was a scene I won’t ever forget and couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”

Despite having to film the intimate scenes, Luke told People, “You kind of play that in previous seasons and in previous scenes, but you can’t really prepare for stripping down naked in front of your friends.” Nicola then added, “In those intimate moments, they find moments to laugh and you see them figuring it out and doing it together, and I love it.”

In an April interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, the actress recalled filming the scenes, saying, “We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We’re like, ‘We’ll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets…But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years.”