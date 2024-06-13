Bianca Censori Wears Cheeky White Bodysuit on Shopping Trip With Husband Kanye West in Japan

Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori are living it up in Japan. While enjoying a shopping trip, the 29-year-old Yeezy architect was photographed walking hand in hand with the 47-year-old rapper in Tokyo.

According to photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday, June 12, Bianca wore a white sleeveless bodysuit with matching shoes. She tied her hair back in a neat bun, while Ye donned an all-white tracksuit to match his wife. In other images obtained by the outlet, the couple were seen browsing through a rack of blazers.

Earlier this week, the pair were seen at the Narita International Airport in Japan, and Bianca’s outfit completely covered her up for the day. While walking through the airport in a cream-colored dress, Bianca matched her husband, who was sporting an all-white ensemble as well.

📸 YE & BIANCA CENSORI shopping today at DOVER STREET MARKET in TOKYO, JAPAN Is BIANCA wearing new YZY slides? 👀 pic.twitter.com/sCnZwBIOpm — TotalYe (@totalkanye) June 12, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Ye and Bianca have traveled together. Last year, they attended a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy and visited Dubai shortly thereafter.

Ye’s Japan trip with Bianca comes less than two weeks after the Grammy Award winner was hit with a lawsuit by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, perpetuating a hostile work environment, unlawful retaliation and emotional distress while working for Ye from 2021 to 2022.

In her lawsuit, Lauren accused Ye of trapping her in a room with him on a flight to Paris and alleged that he masturbated in bed while she sat across from him. She further alleged that he sent her sexually explicit text messages throughout her employment.

A rep for Ye responded to Lauren’s claims, calling them “baseless” in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” the statement read. “It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.