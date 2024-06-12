 Rihanna Shares Her Mindset on Expanding Her Family With Baby No. 3 – Hollywood Life

Rihanna Shares Her Mindset on Possibly Expanding Her Family With Baby No. 3

The Fenty Hair founder also revealed how she would react to a summer pregnancy.

June 12, 2024
Rihanna
Rihanna is opening up about her family plans with A$AP Rocky. As the couple continues to raise two kids, some fans are curious to find out if the “Umbrella” singer and her partner are open to expanding their crew one more time.

For the time being, Rihanna, 36, said she just wants to work, work, work and enjoy this time in her life with sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months.

“Can I get my six-pack back first?” she joked to E! News in an interview published Tuesday, June 11. “I don’t think I ever had one but still. Let me go to Carnival one summer. Please, one summer.”

But what if she does get pregnant this summer? “I would not be mad. I would just cry out of pure anxiety for one day and then I think I’ll just get over it the next,” Rihanna continued when celebrating the launch of Fenty Hair. “I would just be scared.”

Fortunately, the businesswoman has found a supportive partner in A$AP Rocky, 35.  Together since 2020, the pair not only parent well together, but they also know how to treat each other well. According to Rihanna, the rapper is an excellent gift-giver who rarely disappoints.

“He’s fly as s**t so everything he buys is great,” she said. “You know when people buy you stuff and you’re like, ‘mmm, thanks?’ Then you got to pick the day you’re going to wear it so they know you like and appreciate it? I don’t have to worry about that with Rocky.”

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted walking together in New York City. During their afternoon stroll, Rihanna sported a shirt that read, “I’m retired.” Before fans jump to conclusions, the Grammy winner tried to set the record straight.

“People got triggered with that retired word,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published June 11. “They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line. It was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get.’”

As for that highly anticipated new album, Rihanna acknowledged that fans have been waiting a while since Anti was released in 2016. For now, it’s best to be patient.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery,” she explained. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second.”

