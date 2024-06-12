Nicole Kidman Hugs Naomi Watts at Her Wedding to Billy Crudup: Photo

Nicole Kidman shared her best wishes for her pal Naomi Watts and her husband Billy Crudup as they celebrated their second wedding ceremony in Mexico City. The Rabbit Hole actress, 56, posted a sweet photo of herself hugging the bride, 55, at her wedding ceremony on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 11. The two all-star actresses looked like they were having a blast celebrating Naomi’s marriage to Billy, 55.

Nicole appeared to be wearing a shiny silver top in the sepia-toned photo, as she cozied up to her friend Naomi. The Mullholland Drive star looked stunning as she sported a sleeveless wedding dress. A few guests were seen in the background of the shot, and Nicole added a few heart GIFs to the photo. “Best wedding weekend in #MexicoCity full of love and fun!”” she wrote.

Besides gushing about how much fun she had, Nicole had a sweet message of well wishes for the newlyweds, tagging Naomi. “Congrats to the beautiful bride and groom xx,” she wrote under the photo. On her Instagram Story, she included a few more photos of her trip down to Mexico City.

Naomi and Billy have actually already been married for a year. The actress revealed that they got married in a courthouse ceremony in New York back in June 2023. She shared a photo of the two of them on the courthouse steps after exchanging their vows, and she simply wrote, “We’re hitched.” She opened up about the experience during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Nothing was planned because we wanted to keep it lowkey. I even got my flowers from the bodega at the corner,” she said. “We ended up finishing the whole ceremony — It’s very quick — and we just called a few friends, randomly, or just spontaneously, and whoever was in town just came and joined us. It was really celebratory and lovely.”

Just about one year later, the pair had another ceremony in Mexico City, where they seemed to have invited more family and friends.