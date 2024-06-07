Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo of ‘Best Friend’ Mason for His Middle School Graduation

Scott Disick is one proud dad, and he couldn’t help but gush about his “best friend,” son Mason Disick, in a new photo. While taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 6, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a snapshot of his 14-year-old in honor of his middle school graduation.

“Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world for [graduating] middle school and now on to high school! Let’s go mart!!” Scott captioned his post. In the photo, Scott was standing in between Mason and one of his friends. Both teens had their backs turned toward the camera as they all posed in front of celebrity hotspot Nobu in Los Angeles.

In addition to Mason, Scott also shares son Reign and daughter Penelope with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

As for Kourtney, 45, she seemingly held an end-of-school celebration, which she shared to her Instagram Stories that day. In one clip, the Kardashians star zoomed in on a red Raising Cane’s truck, while revealing in another video that they had a mechanical bull ride at the celebration.

Scott Disick is celebrating an important milestone in his eldest son’s life.

On Thursday, June 6, Disick, 41, shared a congratulatory post to celebrate his son Mason Dash, 14, graduating from middle school. Congratulations Mason 🎊 👏 pic.twitter.com/aBx9iJuipV — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) June 7, 2024

“School is out!! Hello summer!!” she wrote across one of the clips.

Mason recently joined Instagram, prompting most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to give him a public shout-out. Auntie Kim Kardashian couldn’t help herself, and she promoted her nephew’s account in hopes to boost his followers.

“I still can’t believe Mason is on IG. Everyone follow my nephew @masondisick,” Kim, 43, wrote across a screenshot of Mason’s profile, which she shared to her Instagram Stories last month.

After Mason shared his first Instagram photo, his aunts and mom flooded the comments section. Kourtney wrote, “My first baby,” while his aunt Khloé Kardashian commented, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

The teen’s social media activity surprised some avid fans of the famous family because Kourtney previously revealed that her eldest son had no interest in joining the platform. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme founder explained that Mason “does not like it” and “doesn’t want any part of it.”

“He’s not on social media,” Kourtney continued at the time. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”