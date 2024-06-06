Whoopi Goldberg Gets Emotional After ‘Sister Act 2’ Cast Performs on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg got choked up after a beautiful performance of the song “Joyful, Joyful” on The View on Wednesday, June 5. Much of the episode was dedicated to a reunion commemorating the classic Sister Act 2’s 30th anniversary, and after performing one of the musical’s standout songs, Whoopi started crying. After the performance, the comedian was comforted by some of her co-stars.

For the performance, Whoopi dressed in the classic nun’s habit that she wore to play Deloris in the beloved movie. Her co-stars Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph joined the show and also performed as part of the episode. Producers also gathered as many actors who had played the students in the film as they could and brought in young rising performers from LaGuardia High School to fill out the chorus.

As the performance ended, the camera caught a close-up of Whoopi, and she was clearly very emotional. She looked like she’d just been crying after the beautiful rendition of the song. Her co-stars leaned in to give her a hug after the performance.

Besides “Joyful, Joyful,” the cast also performed “Oh, Happy Day.” The students who had participated in the film also shared their experiences, and a few other cast members filmed their own memories reflecting on Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit‘s 30th anniversary.

During the interview segment, Whoopi’s View co-host Sara Haines asked her why Sister Act has remained a beloved classic all these years. “I think worldwide, it doesn’t matter how old you are. You are the age of those kids when you see the movie,” she said. “You remember how happy you were that you didn’t have to go to Catholic school, but then you remember how sorry you are that you didn’t get to go to Catholic school, and then you missed out on teachers like this.”

While it’s been 30 years since Sister Act 2 hit theaters, Whoopi has been teasing a third film that’s been in the works for quite some time. It is currently in pre-production, per IMDb.