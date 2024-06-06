Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino Feud Is Only the Beginning to Shocking ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County is going to be extra juicy this summer. On Thursday, June 6, Bravo shared the highly anticipated first look of Season 18.

In the season trailer, fans quickly caught a glimpse into Alexis Bellino’s feud with Shannon Beador after she started dating her ex, John Janssen. “I have your ex-boyfriend,” Alexis yells at Shannon in the clip. “There’s the door, Shannon Beador!”

Things only get more dramatic when Alexis shares her plans to eventually marry John. “Does she want to be me?!” Shannon says in a confessional. “You have no idea about John Janssen. You have no idea.”

According to Bravo, Shannon will also be left trying to mend her fractured friendships with many members of the cast after she was arrested in September 2023 and charged with hit and run while driving under the influence in Newport Beach, California.

“Shannon is not taking accountability for what she did,” Tamra Judge said in the preview. “You decided to drive your car into a house drunk!”

Elsewhere in Orange County, the cast will welcome newbie Katie Ginella. While she enters the group as a friend of Gina Kirschenheiter — and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke — she quickly finds herself feuding with Heather Dubrow.

On a happier note, Jennifer Pedranti appears to get engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian during a trip to the Bahamas. The celebration, however, quickly comes to an end when Ryan’s name is involved in a national MLB scandal.

“I didn’t sign up for Mob Wives. I signed up for The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Tamra shared on the May 13, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast while teasing the upcoming drama. “This is dark. This is heavy. This is disgusting.”

In the new season, which also includes Emily Simpson, fans can also expect guest appearances from Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp. Plus, the cast heads out of Orange County for various trips including a getaway to London, Sonoma, Calif., and other locations.

“In the words of @LisaBarlow7, ‘I’m shaking, I’m physically shaking,’” Tamra wrote via X after the trailer dropped. “Bring on, Season 18! #RHOC.”

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.