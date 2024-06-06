Selma Blair Walks Red Carpet at Tribeca Film Festival With Her Service Dog: Photos

Selma Blair made a presence with her service dog Scout as her plus one to the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 5. The 51-year-old strutted down the carpet in a black dress and matching heels with her loyal companion guiding the way.

Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018, the Legally Blonde actress expressed in an interview with People back in May, “He’s [Scout] with me all the time. If I fall into a big [muscle] spasm or have some trouble moving and need to recalibrate, he can get between my legs, help me get up, and balance me…It’s given me a lot of independence.”

In addition to the immense support Scout provides to the Cruel Intentions actress, he also plays a significant role in the family. “My son, when he goes to his dad’s, he loves knowing Scout is by my side, and I didn’t realize he had concerns about my mobility or safety,” she shared.

In Wednesday’s outing, Selma attended the festival in support of the film Diane Von Furstenburg: Woman in Charge. “Gosh, I look up to Paulina Porizkova very much. She’s a dear friend and beautiful. Diane Von Furstenberg, really, because of staying power, always staying classic. There’s so many,” she said on the red carpet.

“There’s ones from my childhood I can’t help but always be thrilled [about], like Lauren Hutton and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen…The ones that were the fun mysteries will always be adored. I love anyone with staying power no matter what their style,” Selma added.

Aside from a very typical Hollywood night, she is a judge at the Tribeca Film Festival for the 2024 Nora Ephron Award. According to the press release, the victor will “honor the spirit and vision of the legendary filmmaker and writer.” In addition to Selma, David O. Russell, Asghar Farhadi, Kim Cattrall, Chinonye Chukwu, Nisha Pahuja, Nikyatu Jusu, Sheila Nevins, Francesca Scorsese, Clara McGregor , and more.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome a diverse group of remarkable filmmakers, creatives and industry players as jurors for the 2024 Tribeca Festival…We look forward to their wide-ranging perspectives across storytelling genres and mediums coming together to honor the extraordinary group of submissions this year,”said Executive Vice President at Tribeca Enterprises Nancy Lefkowitz.