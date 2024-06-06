Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Recall Pregnancy Scare 4 Months After Welcoming Daughter River

The newlywed life has proven to be a sexy — and sometimes scary — life for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. Four months after welcoming their first child, the couple revealed on the June 4 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast that they recently faced a pregnancy scare.

“I was just nauseous a couple of mornings in a row and I was throwing up,” Natalie, 25, said. “I thought I had a stomach bug. I talked to my mom about it and she asked if I was pregnant.”

While Natalie’s initial thought was absolutely not, she also realized, “We did just get back from our honeymoon.” After a sleepless night, she decided to take a pregnancy test.

“We were stressed, we were very nervous,” Nick, 43, admitted. “Obviously, we’ve talked about growing our family, but holy s**t. Forget about me being concerned — Natalie has been through so much and I was already thinking, ‘Oh boy, I’m going to be in so much trouble.’”

Although Natalie discovered she was not pregnant, she was reminded by some of the questions her doctor asked regarding birth control during a recent five-week checkup appointment. “I’ve never in my life been on birth control,” Natalie said. “The doctor said, ‘Either you need to use condoms or Nick has to be so insanely good at his pullout game.’ I was like, ‘I think he’s pretty good.’”

Nick added, “We just got married. Condoms? No. I got this.”

While Natalie joked that she would be celibate going forward, Nick clarified that “we got our game on, game is on.”

Just last month, Natalie gushed over her new chapter of life as a mom. At the time, she called parenthood better than anything she would have ever expected.

“She’s perfect,” she told Morning Honey in May. “I couldn’t have made or thought of a more perfect baby. She’s everything I could have ever wanted. … She’s going to know how to take over the world and I can’t wait to see the woman she becomes. It’s also going way too fast. How is she almost four months old? This is insane!”

As for her husband, Natalie had to give credit where credit is due to The Bachelor star for stepping up. “He loves her just as much as I do, and I know he has the same intentions that I do,” she said. “He’s changed way more dirty diapers than I have! He jumps up in the middle of the night. He loves fatherhood, and it’s so sweet to watch.”