King Charles III Embarks on First Overseas Trip 3 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III made his first overseas trip to the 80th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day landings since he was diagnosed with cancer in France on Thursday, June 6.

“How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other Allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test,” the 75-year-old royal stated in French to the Allied soldiers who seized France that same day in 1944 and led to their and Western Europe’s independence from Nazi, Germany.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla – dressed in white – French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s First Lady, his wife, Brigitte Macron at the event in Normandy dressed in his military attire where he continued to share, “On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond, and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination.”

In his ceremony speech, he paid homage to those who “never came home” and expressed that “our gratitude is unfailing and our admiration eternal.”

The King’s son, Prince William was also in town – at Juno Beach – to join Justin Trudeau – Canadian Prime Minister – in commemorating the Canadian soldiers who were part of D-Day. “We continue to honor every Canadian, who gave so much, every Canadian family who lost a loved one…Thank you for our freedom.” He then said in French, which has been translated to English, “Thank you for your service.”

This outing comes three months after the King was diagnosed with cancer. In his statement he noted, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days… As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

In addition, the King’s attendance came amid the released statement that the Royal family would not be attending any public gatherings as a result of the general election taking place on July 4. As stated by Buckingham Palace on May 22, “Following the Prime Minister’s [Rishi Sunak] statement this afternoon calling a general election, the royal family will —in accordance with normal procedure — postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign…Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”