Kendrick Lamar Announces New LA Concert 4 Weeks After Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar will perform his first concert since his beef with Drake has mellowed out on Wednesday, June 19. The Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers rapper, 36, announced that he’d hold a concert called “The Pop Out” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Juneteenth. The rapper also teased that he’d have friends come out and join him for the show.

The announcement post shares that Kendrick will have special guests, but it doesn’t say who will be joining him. The show poster is designed to look like a license plate with all the details about the show. The gig is being presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, per Pitchfork. A Cash App card presale will be held on Thursday, June 6, and general on sale for tickets will be on Friday, June 7.

The announcement comes about four weeks after Kendrick’s rap battle with Drake, 37, appeared to come to an end, after the Degrassi alum released “The Heart Part 6,” referencing K.Dot’s long-running song series. On the song, Drizzy claimed to have fed Kendrick false information to see if he would use it in his diss tracks. “You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient,” he raps on the song, where he also denied relationships with underage girls. “I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this is the angle that you really mess with.”

Drake and Kendrick’s beef dated back to when Drizzy included the song “First Person Shooter” on his album For All The Dogs. J. Cole rapped about the trio of rappers being the “big three” of rap, and it eventually led to Kendrick releasing a response months later in a featured verse on “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin.

After Kendrick’s response, Cole released his own diss directed at the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper, but he quickly retracted it. Drake later dropped his own diss track, but Kendrick fired back with “euphoria,” followed by a series of scathing disses, culminating in “Not Like Us,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Drake got the last word with “The Heart Part 6,” but overwhelmingly fans called the victory for Kendrick.