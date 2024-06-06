JoJo Siwa Spotted Kissing Former ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado

JoJo Siwa’s latest visit to the airport is grabbing the attention of fans. The “Karma” singer was spotted kissing former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado outside LAX airport in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, June 5, Madison, 21, appeared to hold JoJo’s face in her hands while they displayed some PDA. Soon after, it was time to say goodbye as the former Special Forces contestant went inside to board her plane.

For her airport style, JoJo, 21, sported a classic white T-shirt with a black baseball cap and backpack. She also held a beverage from Starbucks before she traveled out of Southern California.

Hollywood Life has reached out to JoJo and Madison’s teams for comment. The pair has not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Earlier this year, JoJo served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance for Season 18. During the episodes, Madison competed on the show and made it to the top 3.

After she was voted off, Madison shared a clip of JoJo praising her for being able to push through some discomfort. “In between takes, you were in pain. But during the takes you would have never known,” JoJo raved. “Also, in So You Think You Can Dance, it is very rare for someone to go an entire season without someone being in the bottom, and you have done that.”

The comments proved to have a positive impact on Madison as she reflected on her experience with the show. “There is something so special about being acknowledged for all the hard work I’ve put in throughout this whole experience. No matter how tired I was or how much pain I was in, I told myself to keep pushing and never give up,” she wrote via Instagram on May 20. “I wanted to leave as an example to all the kids who wanna pursue this dream or really any dream. … Dreams really do come true & This Was a Dream Come True.”

JoJo came out as gay in January 2021 and introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, one month later. The pair had an on-and-off relationship, but officially called it quits in August 2022.