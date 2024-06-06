Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Reacts to Her Romance With Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande‘s older brother Frankie showed that he’s very happy with the singer’s new boyfriend Ethan Slater in an interview with Too Fab, published on Wednesday, June 5. The Broadway star and YouTuber, 41, said that Ethan, 32, is a great guy, and he’s very happy for his younger sister, 30. He also revealed that he had met Ethan prior to his romance with the “7 Rings” singer.

Frankie said that he’s been following Ethan’s career for a long time. “I love him, he’s a very sweet guy. I’ve been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical],” he told Too Fab. “And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family.”

While Ariana and Ethan have been linked since 2023, Frankie shared his thoughts on his sister’s new beau, showing that he thinks that he’s a fabulous match. “He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy,” he said. “He’s very sweet. He’s very very very sweet. I just, I adore him. I, honestly I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy, I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”

Ethan and Ariana have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, but they’ve been spotted out on romantic outings on plenty of occasions. The pair connected while working on the new Wicked movie. Shortly after their romance was made public, each divorced from their spouses. Ariana had been married to Dalton Gomez since 2021, and Ethan had been married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay since 2018.

Ariana appeared to reference their new romance and some of the backlash on her latest album eternal sunshine. While no one has publicly confirmed that any of the lyrics are about the romance or the drama surrounding the splits, a source close to the situation claimed that Ethan’s ex was very upset about the song “The Boy Is Mine” in a report from Daily Mail. “To sing a song called ‘The Boy Is Mine’ is not only a slap in the face to his still wife Lilly, but a slap in the face to all women,” the Daily Mail reported. “As Lilly said from the get-go, Ariana is not a girl’s girl, and Ethan’s family is collateral damage. Ariana basically rubbed it in Lilly’s face that she stole Ethan from Lilly then asks her fans to not interpret her song the wrong way. This is not an interpretation. It is her literal words.”