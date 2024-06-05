Prince William Responds to Question About Kate Middleton’s Health Amid Her Cancer Battle

Prince William provided a heartfelt update about his wife, Princess Kate, amid her cancer battle. While commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings from World War II, the Prince of Wales, 41, was asked by a veteran how his wife, 42, is feeling.

As seen in a social media video shared on Wednesday, June 5, William bent down to speak to the veteran, who asked if Kate was “getting any better.”

“Yes, she’d have loved to be here today,” William responded. He also pointed out to the veteran that he was “reminding everyone [that Kate’s] grandmother served at Bletchley Park, so she had quite a few in common with some of the ladies here who were at Bletchley.”

‘She would’ve loved to be here today’ The Prince of Wales speaking when asked about The Princess of Wales 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JP3J4Jfj5I — Imperial Material ♚ (@royalistinusa) June 5, 2024

While shaking hands with the veteran, William added, “It’s lovely to see you. I will see you in five years’ time for the 85th.”

Since March, Kate has been focusing on her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer. At the time, the Princess of Wales explained that this was the reason she hadn’t been seen in public for months.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she explained in the video message shared on March 22. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While calling her husband a “great source of comfort and reassurance,” Kate pointed out that her diagnosis “came as a huge shock,” and she and William “have been doing everything [they] can to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

Less than two months later, Kate celebrated her and William’s daughter’s 9th birthday. Despite her health condition, the royal captured a bright snapshot of Charlotte for social media.

Last week, a family friend claimed that Kate was “doing a lot better” amid her treatment while speaking to Vanity Fair. The unnamed friend further noted that the mother of three “is tolerating the medication” that she is taking.