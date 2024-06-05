Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie Xo ‘So Excited and Scared’ About Their IVF Journey

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo are taking steps to expand their family one more time. In the Tuesday, June 4, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Jelly Roll, 39, shared the personal news that he and his wife are having discussions about having a child together.

“My wife and I are talking about having a baby and it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, ‘That means I gotta live til at least 60. I gotta see this kid into college,’” the “Need a Favor” singer shared while also discussing the motivation behind his weight-loss journey. “I thought that every problem I ever had in life would be solved if I ever found any kind of success and stability. And then I started to get success and stability and still none of those problems are solved.”

The country artist continued, “My plan was never to be 60. It was to be, like, 55. But now I’m like, ‘Well, I’d like to see my 60s.’ You know what I mean? And that really lit it up.”

In a separate social media post, Bunnie Xo, 44, added to the conversation and confirmed she has been meeting with IVF doctors and “exploring all our options to add to our family.”

“We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open,” she wrote via Instagram. “And w/ all the odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard & we have only just begun. J & I are so excited & scared all at the same time.”

While Jelly Roll is already dad to Bailee Ann, 16 and Noah Buddy, 7, from previous relationships, the idea of having his own child with Bunnie Xo is now a possibility.

“We genuinely never thought we’d want to add to our family but something changed this year,” Bunnie Xo explained. “We both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family with Bailee & Noah.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s love story began in 2015 when they met at a concert. The couple got engaged in 2016 and got married the same day at a Las Vegas chapel.

“Flowers, posts, love letters, etc is a constant in our relationship,” the singer shared via Instagram when celebrating Valentine’s Day in February. “But I will never miss an opportunity to show this beautiful woman off.”