Millie Bobby Brown Sports a Pair of ‘Wifey’ Shorts With Husband Jake Bongiovi: Photo

Millie Bobby Brown proved she is fully immersed in the “wifey” era after her intimate wedding with husband Jake Bongiovi via an Instagram Post on Monday, June 3.

The 20-year-old actress posted a carousel of photos of her enjoying time with her now-hubby at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, all while showing off her shorts that labeled “WIFEY” in big letters on the back while playing carnival games. The initial post was followed by snaps of her hugging a stuffed giraffe, hand-in-hand with Jake, in a warm embrace with Jon Bon Jovi’s son while showing off her “Wife of the Party” hat, and enjoying time on Volcano Bay’s Honu ika Moana water slide.

“Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? Ussssssssss,” the Stranger Things actress captioned the post.

The two tied the knot on May 24, according to The Sun, in a “low-key” wedding with close family and friends. The married couple was first romantically linked through Instagram, and their friendship led them into a two-year relationship. In April 2023, the Enloa Holmes actress revealed she was engaged to her lover with an Instagram post captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Prior to their big day, an insider told Us Weekly back in September 2023 that Millie and Jake were “on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together.”

During the wedding planning days, the British actress told Womens’s Wear Daily, “It’s such an exciting time in my life.” She even kept her Stranger Things cast close and had her costar Matthew Modine – who played Martin Brenner – officiate the ceremony.

Matthew shared to Access Online in March 2024, “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

Even Jon chimed in on the romantic bond between the lovebirds and shared to Radio Andy, “I don’t know if age matters…If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.” He added, “Millie is wonderful.”